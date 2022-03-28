ParrotSec has announced the release of the new version of the security-focused Linux distribution, Parrot OS 5.0. The latest version brings new desktop environment options, KDE Plasma and Xfce but it originally comes with MATE 1.24.1. It introduces a new long-term support release model as well.

Based on Debian Stable

The latest version of Parrot comes with Linux kernel 5.16 and it is now based on Debian Stable instead of Debian testing. There will be no significant changes in the next two years. Parrot 5.0 has five different editions named Home, Security, Architect & IoT, Cloud, and Raspberry Pi. The Home edition is a general-purpose operating system while the Security Edition includes penetration test tools for ethical hackers. The remaining three editions stand for their name; indicating their purpose directly.

The penetration testing tool arsenal of the Parrot operating system is enhanced with some new tools. You can see the new tools and their purpose below:

Pocsuite3: Remote vulnerability testing and POC development framework

Ivy-optiv: Payload creation framework for execution of arbitrary VBA source code in memory

Phyton3-pcodedmp: VPA P-Code disassembling

Mimipenguin: Shell/Phyton script for dumping login credentials

Ffuf: Directory and virtual host discovery, and GET and POST parameter fuzzing

Oletools: Phyton tools to analyze Microsoft OLE2 files

findmyhash 2.0: Cracking hashes using online services

Dirsearch: Brute forcing directories and files in webservers

Pyinstxtractor: Extracting the contents of a PyInstaller generated Windows executable file

Download Parrot OS 5.0 ISO Images

You can download and install the editions of Parrot 5.0 by following the links below.

You can also update your Parrot 4.11 instance by using the following command, and once again after a system reboot. However, for possible stability issues, ParrotSec does not recommend this method. Just re-install the whole operating system if you can.

sudo parrot-upgrade

System Requirements

Edition Processor Graphics Memory Storage Home Edition Dual-Core CPU No Graphical Acceleration Required 2 GB RAM 16 GB available space Security Edition Dual-Core CPU No Graphical Acceleration Required 8 GB RAM 40 GB available space Architect & IoT Edition Dual-Core CPU No Graphical Acceleration Required 2 GB RAM 16 GB available space Raspberry Pi ARM Quad-Core No Graphical Acceleration Required 2 GB RAM 8 GB available space

FAQ

Is Parrot OS illegal?

Using Parrot is not illegal. It is mostly used by ethical hackers for penetration tests to harden an organization’s security. Utilizing Parrot tools with malicious intentions is illegal.

What is Parrot OS used for?

Parrot OS is used for performing penetration tests and it comes with several tools. Hackers also use the distribution to utilize its tools for malicious actions.

Is Parrot OS easy to learn?

Parrot OS is a normal Linux distribution, so it is not hard to learn for an average Linux user. However, learning to use the hacking tools requires expertise.

Is there a Parrot OS alternative?

Kali Linux can be used as an alternative for Parrot OS.

What are the default username and password for Parrot OS?

The default username and password for Parrot OS is “user/toor“.

Can I install Parrot OS on Windows 10?

You can install Parrot OS from Microsoft Store on Windows 10 after enabling Windows Subsystem for Linux. It is also possible to install Parrot OS on Windows by third-party virtual machine software such as VMWare and Virtual Box.

What desktop environment does Parrot OS use?

Parrot OS uses the MATE desktop environment as default. Users can change to Xfce or KDE Plasma during installation.

How many GB is Parrot OS?

Parrot OS has several editions with varying sizes between 100 MB and 4.2 GB.

Is Parrot OS good for daily and home use?

Parrot OS Home Edition is suitable for daily and home use. However, there are some other distributions delivering a better daily-usage experience.