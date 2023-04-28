The Peropesis Linux team has introduced Peropesis 2.1 Linux. It brings updates on the previous version and several new packages.

team has introduced Peropesis 2.1 Linux. It brings updates on the previous version and several new packages. The newly installed packages contain the tools assigned to the GNU Autotools and additional equipment to run GNU Autotools smoothly once they are installed.

The perl language interpreter and compressors lzip and zstd are also installed in the new edition.

Peropesis, a small-scale, minimalist, command-line-based Linux operating system has just delivered Peropesis 2.1 Linux. It has updated old software and added new packages.

What is new?

Peropesis stated that the newly installed packages mostly include the tools assigned to the GNU Autotools category. Some additional equipment was also installed to the release to keep these tools running smoothly.

A highly capable, feature-rich programming language perl, and compressors lzip and zstd were added in the new edition as well. Izip is a lossless data compressor with a user interface similar to the one of gzip or bzip2.zstd compressor is a fast lossless compression algorithm and data compression tool, with command line syntax similar to gzip and xz.

Peropesis noted that the make program that is responsible for the automatic compilation process and that follows the scripts created by the GNU Autotools tools was installed in the previous release of Peropesis.

All software distributed in the Peropesis distribution is listed on the bundle page. The volume of the Peropesis 2.1 is 205 MB. The latest release can be downloaded from here.