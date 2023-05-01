- VMware has announced the release of Photon 5.0, an open-source operating system specifically designed for containerized workloads.
VMware has announced the availability of Photon 5.0, a lightweight open-source operating system designed for containerized workloads. Users have access to a command line interface and a limited number of packages with Photon OS.
In this update, the Photon OS Container Builder tool is introduced, and important upgrades to the OSS packages are implemented, along with installer enhancements. This release of Photon OS also supports XFS and BTRFS filesystems, Control Group V2, ARM64 on Linux-esx kernel, and PostgreSQL.
What is new in Photon OS 5.0
The XFS and BTRFS filesystems, Control Group V2, the ARM64 architecture running the Linux-esx kernel, and PostgreSQL are also supported by this version of Photon OS. In addition, enhancements in Network Configuration Manager were made.
The following PostgreSQL versions are supported on Photon OS:
- PostgreSQL 13
- PostgreSQL 14
- PostgreSQL 15
Kernel version update
The following Kernel flavors are updated to kernel version 6.1.10:
- Linux
- Linux-esx
- Linux-secure
- Linux-rt
Installer and Build System Updates
- Support Pre-install script in photon installer
- Command line tool is available to generate a custom initial RAM disk (initrd), custom installer ISO, and custom RPM-OSTree ISO.
- Support for A/B Partition System
Here are some more changes/updates which are now available with Photon OS 5.0:
- Support for ARM64 is now available
- Support for Kernel Live Patching
- Support for New Filesystems
- Photon OS Container Builder
- PMD-Nextgen Enhancement
and more. Users can check the entire changelog by clicking here.