VMware has announced the release of Photon 5.0, an open-source operating system specifically designed for containerized workloads.

Photon 5.0, an operating system specifically designed for containerized workloads. The new version includes upgrades to the OSS packages, installer enhancements, a Container Builder too,l and more.

This version of Photon OS also supports XFS and BTRFS filesystems, Control Group V2, ARM64 on Linux -esx kernel, and PostgreSQL.

VMware has announced the availability of Photon 5.0, a lightweight open-source operating system designed for containerized workloads. Users have access to a command line interface and a limited number of packages with Photon OS.

In this update, the Photon OS Container Builder tool is introduced, and important upgrades to the OSS packages are implemented, along with installer enhancements. This release of Photon OS also supports XFS and BTRFS filesystems, Control Group V2, ARM64 on Linux-esx kernel, and PostgreSQL.

What is new in Photon OS 5.0

The XFS and BTRFS filesystems, Control Group V2, the ARM64 architecture running the Linux-esx kernel, and PostgreSQL are also supported by this version of Photon OS. In addition, enhancements in Network Configuration Manager were made.

The following PostgreSQL versions are supported on Photon OS:

PostgreSQL 13

PostgreSQL 14

PostgreSQL 15

Kernel version update

The following Kernel flavors are updated to kernel version 6.1.10:

Linux

Linux-esx

Linux-secure

Linux-rt

Installer and Build System Updates

Support Pre-install script in photon installer

Command line tool is available to generate a custom initial RAM disk (initrd), custom installer ISO, and custom RPM -OSTree ISO.

-OSTree ISO. Support for A/B Partition System

Here are some more changes/updates which are now available with Photon OS 5.0:

Support for ARM64 is now available

Support for Kernel Live Patching

Support for New Filesystems

Photon OS Container Builder

PMD-Nextgen Enhancement

and more. Users can check the entire changelog by clicking here.

Download Photon OS 5.0

DOWNLOAD PHOTON OS 5.0