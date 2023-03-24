Finding a good photo editing software has been a daunting task for Linux users for many years. Most popular photo editing software like Adobe Photoshop and Affinity Photo is still not available for Linux, making it challenging to find the right tool for your needs. In recent years, Photopea has gained popularity as a web-based photo editing tool that runs on all major operating systems, including Linux.

What is Photopea?

Photopea is a free, web-based tool that can run on all major operating systems, including Linux. Its user interface is similar to Adobe Photoshop, making it easy for users to switch between the two. Photopea is a powerful photo editing tool that offers a wide range of features, including layer editing, color correction, and retouching.

What makes Photopea popular for Linux users is the ability to open a wide range of image file formats. It has a similar interface to Photoshop, allowing users to open and edit PSD, Sketch, XCF, XD, CDR, and RAW images. In other words, if you miss using Photoshop, you can have a similar experience with Photopea and continue working on your PSD files in your Linux system.

In terms of the user interface, Photopea has a more modern and streamlined design compared to GIMP. It resembles Adobe Photoshop in terms of its layout and features, making it more intuitive for users familiar with Photoshop. The program’s tools are organized in panels, making navigating and finding the tool you need easy. Photopea also has a customizable workspace, allowing users to tailor the program’s layout to their needs.

Advantages of Photopea

One of the most significant advantages of Photopea is its ability to open and edit various file types, including PSD files. This feature makes it an excellent option for designers who need to work with files created in Photoshop. Photopea supports other popular file formats like JPG, PNG, GIF, SVG, and more. The program also supports non-destructive editing, allowing users to make changes to their work without altering the original file.

Another advantage of Photopea is its online accessibility. Unlike GIMP, which requires users to download and install the program on their device, it can be accessed from any device with an internet connection. This feature makes it a convenient option for designers working remotely or collaborating with others.

Moreover, Photopea’s online platform makes sharing and storing files in the cloud easy. Photopea is safe to use if installed as a flatpak or as an online tool. Unless you sign into a paid account or save your file as a template, the software does not save any data, which can be a plus in a security approach.

Disadvantages of Photopea

Despite its many advantages, there are some downsides to using Photopea. One significant disadvantage is that the program’s online platform requires a stable and reliable internet connection. Users with a slow or unreliable connection may experience lag or difficulty accessing the program, which can be frustrating. Additionally, the program’s reliance on an internet connection means that users must trust the security and privacy of the online platform.

Another downside to using Photopea is its limited capabilities in comparison to Photoshop. While it can perform many of the same functions as Photoshop, it lacks some of the more advanced features, such as 3D modeling and complex automation. This limitation may be a dealbreaker for professional designers who require these advanced features. In brief, Photopea is a very good photo editing tool but not as good as Photoshop yet.

Comparing Photopea with GIMP and Photoshop, Photopea sits between the two programs. While it is not as powerful as Photoshop, it offers more advanced features than GIMP. Photopea’s online platform and compatibility with various file types make it an excellent option for designers working remotely or collaborating with other graphic designers. Moreover, its modern and intuitive interface can make it an appealing option for users familiar with Adobe Photoshop.

Photopea vs GIMP

Photopea and GIMP are popular photo editors for Linux users, yet a few key differences are worth considering. One of the main differences is that GIMP is free and open-source software, while Photopea is a web-based tool that can be used for free with limitations or with a paid subscription for full access. The premium subscription model removes the ads and provides 5 GB of storage, 2x more steps in history, and quick email support.

Another key difference between Photopea and GIMP is their user interfaces. GIMP has a more traditional user interface that may feel familiar to users using Adobe Photoshop or similar programs. On the other hand, Photopea has a more modern and streamlined user interface that is similar to Adobe Photoshop’s interface. This can make Photopea more accessible to users who are new to graphic design or photo editing, as it has a more intuitive design.

In terms of features, both Photopea and GIMP offer a range of tools and functions for graphic design and photo editing. However, GIMP may be more suitable for users who need more advanced features or customizability. GIMP has a range of plugins and extensions that can be used to extend its functionality, and its open-source nature means that users can modify its code to suit their needs. Photopea, on the other hand, has a more limited range of features but offers a more seamless user experience and can be used from any device with a web browser.

Photopea vs Photoshop

Photopea and Photoshop have lots of similarities and differences to consider. One of the main advantages of Photopea is its availability as an online tool, meaning that users don’t have to download any software onto their devices. This makes it a great option for those who don’t have the necessary storage space for a program like Photoshop. However, Photoshop offers more advanced features and tools for professional designers and photographers, such as advanced color correction, retouching, and manipulation capabilities.

Another difference between the two programs is their user interfaces. While both programs have a similar layout with a toolbar on the left and a layers panel on the right, Photoshop has a more polished and intuitive interface. This can make it easier for users to navigate and quickly find the tools they need. Photopea, on the other hand, has a simpler interface that may be more suitable for beginners or those who prefer a more minimalist design.

When it comes to pricing, Photopea has a significant advantage over Photoshop. While Photoshop is only available through a subscription model that can cost hundreds of dollars per year, Photopea is completely free to use. However, it’s important to note that there are limitations to the free version of Photopea, such as limited access to some features and ads. Despite its higher cost, Photoshop may still be the better option for those requiring more advanced tools and features.

Conclusion

Photopea is a powerful and versatile image editing program that offers many advantages to users. Its compatibility with various file types and non-destructive editing capabilities make it an excellent option for designers working with different file formats. Moreover, its online accessibility and cloud storage options make it convenient for designers working remotely or collaborating with others. While it may not have all of the advanced features of Photoshop, its modern and intuitive interface can make it an appealing option for users familiar with Adobe’s flagship program.

The Review Photopea 4.5 Score Photopea for Linux is a powerful image editor that offers a lot of features and capabilities for users. It is a great alternative to Adobe Photoshop, and even GIMP. The user interface is user-friendly, with a range of tools and options that make editing images a breeze. PROS Free

No download needed

Cross-platform compatibility

User-friendly interface

PSD support CONS Slow

Internet connection may be required

Limited plugins

Free version shows advertisements Review Breakdown Photopea is a fantastic online photo editing tool similar to Adobe Photoshop for Linux users.