Pop!_OS is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution featuring a custom GNOME desktop. Pop!_OS is designed to have a minimal amount of clutter on the desktop. The distribution has published a new development release, Pop!_OS 20.04 Beta. Users can The distribution has published a new development release, Pop!_OS 20.04 Beta. Users on 19.04 must first upgrade to 19.10 version before upgrading to 20.04. 20.04 Beta version can be downloaded from its GitHub page.

New features

Pop!_OS 20.04 offers automatic window tiling. After activating tiling mode, newly launched windows will be automatically tiled. This feature can be toggled on or off anytime. Pop!_Shop now includes Flatpak application support and the Flathub application repository by default. New Pop_OS also offers a new application switcher and launcher. Users can type “Super + /” to activate the new application switcher and launcher.