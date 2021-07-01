Pop!_OS is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution featuring a custom GNOME desktop. Its latest release, Pop!_OS 21.04, offers new, simple, and speedy desktop experience. This latest release also includes new ways for the dock to work and provides trackpad gestures.

Navigation freedom with COSMIC desktop

Pop!_OS 21.04 continues this ethos with COSMIC (Computer Operating System Main Interface Components). COSMIC is a set of catered customizations geared towards accommodating a variety of use cases. It allows users to navigate their workflow via your mouse, keyboard, and/or trackpad.

A prequel to the tangible holograms of the future, trackpad gestures give users hand full command over their workspace.

Additional features:

Optional minimize and maximize buttons for windows have been added! Minimize is enabled by default, and maximize can be enabled in Settings.

The recovery partition can now be upgraded through the OS Upgrade & Recovery menu in Settings.

The launcher’s search algorithm has been updated to prioritize relevant applications for a smoother experience.

The Super key opens the launcher in Pop!_OS 21.04. With the launcher, users can launch applications, open specific menus in Settings, perform searches on specific websites. Perform calculations using the prefix and search recent files using the prefix are also possible by using the launcher. 20.10 will reach the end of life next month, so users need to upgrade to the newest version, 21.04.

