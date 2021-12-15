The Ubuntu-based Linux distro Pop!_OS’ new version is released. Pop!_OS 21.10 is not a long-term support (LTS) release, so those who need a long-term should use Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS. The next release after 21.10 is also expected to be an LTS version with the release of the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

What’s new in Pop!_OS 21.10?

New Application Library

A new Application Library is added with the new release of the Pop!_OS 21.10. The new Application Library opens in a small and searchable window.

Better multi-monitor experience: The Application Library will launch on the display that has your mouse focus. This way, you can keep your eyes on your current workspace and launch the application on the display you intended.

Easy scanning: Alphabetical listing makes it easier to scan and find the application or folder you want.

Simple app organization: Drag and drop applications into custom folders. The new folders are always visible and act like tabs to move between your personally organized applications.

Search: Quickly filter your installed applications as well as apps available to install from the Pop!_Shop.

Just the right size: Achieves the same information density while using much less space. The Application Library provides the optimal experience, especially on ultra-wide monitors.

Pop!_OS 21.10 hardware support

The new version of Pop!_OS features a 5.15.5 Linux kernel alongside with Nvidia driver. System76 is quite careful about the drivers’ quality, testing a broad spectrum of chipsets, processors, and other components before release. The release also supports using both HiDPI and LoDPI monitors together without any issue, thanks to its HiDPI Daemon.

Refresh OS, an easy way to renew the device

With the new enhancements done, the system will detect when the operating system is installed from the recovery partition. If it is installed from the recovery partition, the OS will offer Refresh OS option before unlocking an encrypted drive. Refresh OS is used for installing the operating system without deleting the Home folder, which results in a fresh installment without losing any data.

Other changes and improvements

The OS Upgrade feature is improved and the restore partition will be updated before upgrading the operating system. Handling of custom changes to the fstab file is also enhanced. User-added PPAs are disabled because of the problems they cause while upgrading the OS.

The new version includes desktop environment improvements too, having WiFi connections sorted by previous connections and signal strength. The Files search option is also enhanced with auto-completion added. Pop!_OS uses a modified version of GNOME, dubbed COSMIC. It is also possible to install other desktop environments via the Terminal.

The company also launched a distribution for Raspberry 4 devices, dubbed Pop!_Pi. The Pop_Pi! 21.10 is a tech preview version and is not meant for everyday usage. System76 is aiming to gain more experience on ARM-based systems with Pop!_Pi variation.

Pop!_OS 21.10 Screenshots

Download Pop!_OS 21.10 ISO Images

If you have NVIDIA graphics, download the ISO with the proprietary NVIDIA driver preinstalled.

Intel

File Name: pop-os_21.10_amd64_intel_3.iso

File Size: 2.45GB

SHA256 Sum: 4de8328a7036f9c867e700216429a315ae3108cfc02b8aafe01f2c434b2efece

Download

NVIDIA

File Name: pop-os_21.10_amd64_nvidia_3.iso

File Size: 2.91GB

SHA256 Sum: 23277f090b793f87536fd6774d78bff05bfc378406bd9ea7b24e65dfb6004209

Download

RAS PI 4

File Name: pop-os_21.10_arm64_raspi_7.img.xz

File Size: 2.35GB

SHA256 Sum: b426d9b6a81e940e2bf728b0d2f25997ac6616185aaf80300553f0edc237e9a5

Download

Recommended System Requirements

4 GB RAM, 16 GB storage, 64-bit processor, USB 3 Storage (RAS Pi 4)

How to upgrade Pop!_OS into the latest version?

The upgrade can be done via the Settings app, select OS Upgrade & Recovery menu and click the Download button. As the download completes, click the Upgrade button.

The upgrade is also possible with the Terminal. Use sudo apt update and sudo apt full-upgrade commands, then type your password. Finally use pop-upgrade release upgrade command to start the process.

Fresh install is an option too. You can download Pop!_OS 21.10 by using the links below. If you have or planning to have an Nvidia GPU , use the Nvidia version.

See more Linux News