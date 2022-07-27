Pop!_OS’ Raspberry Pi flavor is called Pop!_Pi and its tech preview is currently available for users to test.

Beginner-friendly Linux distribution, Pop!_OS announced that Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS will support Raspberry Pi 4. The Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 22.04 didn’t officially support Raspberry Pi devices when it was initially released. Although, since System76 decided to support Raspberry Pi devices with Pop!_OS 21.10, it was expected to add the support to the latest release.

The System76 team announced that Pop!_OS 22.04 is now optimized for the popular mini-computer, Raspberry Pi 4/400.Pop!_Pi adapts Pop!_OS to the Raspberry Pi to provide the same software tools to users. The tech preview is currently available on the official website. Until now, it was only available for download for 64-bit Intel/AMD systems and an alternative ISO with Nvidia drivers.

The version that supports Raspberry Pi is called Pop!_Pi. It supports Raspberry Pi 4 SBCs with 2GB of RAM or higher and Raspberry Pi 400 devices. However, the Raspberry Pi version is not LTS, which means it will not be supported for as long as an LTS version would. Also, it is a tech preview that may include bugs and glitches, thus most users may want to wait for the final release. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS, which came with various performance improvements. Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS also supports NTFS drivers, allowing Raspberry Pi users to connect a drive formatted with the NTFS file system to the device without any third-party solutions.