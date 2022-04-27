The developer of Pop!_OS, System76, has announced the release of the Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS. The new version is based on recently-released Ubuntu 22.04 LTS; but it utilizes Linux kernel 5.16.19, unlike Ubuntu’s Linux kernel 5.15. It comes with Mesa 22 graphics library and GNOME 42 desktop environment with COSMIC UX by System76.

New support tab and automatic updates

Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS brings an improved update tool that allows changing notification frequency and scheduling updates. The tool supports Debian, Flatpak, and Nix packages for automatization. It also puts a new Support tab in the Settings menu for accessing documentation, community support chat, professional support, and log files.

The users can now set separated wallpapers for both light and dark modes. The Pop!_Shop is improved; bringing some under the hood improvements as well as UI enhancements, a new “Recently Updated” homepage that can highlight new/updated applications, and more. The workspaces view has some improvements as well such as a better multi-monitor support, HiDPI display layout fix, and performance enhancements.

Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS delivers a better performance thanks to System76 Scheduler which prioritizes focused windows for system resources. Pop!_OS replaces PulseAudio with PipeWire for audio processing as well, with this long-term support version. The other changes in Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS are listed below:

Installed NVIDIA drivers are now visible in Pop!_Shop, and will no longer include an “Install” button. Older drivers are also available to install, though the most recent available NVIDIA driver is recommended for most NVIDIA GPUs

Better performance with improvements to the CPU scaling governor, which keeps the CPU running at the optimal frequency for the system

The Pop!_OS upgrade service will now only activate when checking for or performing release upgrades

If your upgrade gets interrupted, Debian packages are now resumable. It means users can now pick up the upgrade from where they left off.

The file type for icons changed to .svg

Max disk capacity for journald logs is now limited to 1 GB

Added support for laptop privacy screens

RDP by default for remote desktop use

Better performance, scaling, and reliability in Pop!_Shop

Added new user icon

Pop!_OS users can update their systems through OS Upgrade & Recovery tab in the Settings interface. It is also possible to perform the update through the Terminal by using the commands below:

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade pop-upgrade release upgrade

Download Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS ISO Images

You can follow the link below to download the suitable ISO file for your system to perform a fresh installation. However, the Raspberry Pi 4 version is not updated to 22.04 LTS yet; you can still download the Pop!_OS 21.10 version of it.

Intel

File Name: pop-os_22.04_amd64_intel_4.iso

File Size: 2.54 GB

SHA256 Sum: 6bfb072f4d7c4c68817171c0eb45842a9f60280bee23a23cb9b5549b8f6c5685

Download

NVIDIA

File Name: pop-os_22.04_amd64_nvidia_4.iso

File Size: 3.06 GB

SHA256 Sum: 9254f4baed3976e08c8e96a4004ebe0461fb0edff0495b39567972daccdd7d79

Download

Recommended System Requirements

4 GB RAM, 16 GB storage, 64-bit processor