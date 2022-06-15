One of the most important tools for gaming on Linux distributions, Proton, has received a new update. Valve is pushing Proton forward to make it seamless to play Windows games in Linux operating system. Of course, they are pushing this hard for a reason: Steam Deck. However, it still accelerates the development of all other gaming-related features, which is nice.

19 new games in the catalog

The new version of Proton delivers Windows.Gaming.Input support and allows reordering the XInput controller on Steam Deck devices. Its code is also updated for the latest versions of DXVK-NVAPI and DXVK for Vulkan implementation. Additionally, the new release fixes some issues with Rockstar Games Launcher as well as some problems in games such as performance issues in Street Fighter V online play and crashes in Elden Ring in DEATHLOOP.

Proton 7.0-3 adds 19 new titles to its “supported games” catalog, which can be seen below:

Age of Chivalry

Beneath a Steel Sky

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer Edition

Cities XXL

Cladun X2

Cursed Armor

Falnarion Tactics

Gary Grigsby’s War in the East

Gary Grigsby’s War in the West

Iragon: Prologue

MechWarrior Online

Small Radios Big Televisions

Split/Second

Star Wars Episode I Racer

Stranger of Sword City Revisited

Succubus x Saint

V Rising

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

We Were Here Forever