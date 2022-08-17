The latest version of Proton adds support for multiple games, including Aquarist – My First Job, Chuzzle Deluxe, and Disgaea 5.

Valve officially announced the release of Proton 7.0-4, its open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play allowing users to play Windows games on GNU/Linux systems. The latest version, which is released two months after the release of Proton 7.0-3, adds support for more games including, Aquarist – My First Job, Chuzzle Deluxe, Disgaea 5, Karmaflow The Rock Opera Videogame – Act I & Act II, The Rising of the Shield Hero: Relive The Animation, Trove, and Zuma’s Revenge!

The release also implements Vulkan process rendering, used in nw.js games. The new version improves video playback, and performance of HROT, reduces the space used by game prefixes, and updates internal components to DXVK 1.10.3 and vkd3d-proton 2.6-1-gc05900da. You can take a look at the complete release notes from the project’s GitHub page. Some of the fixes in the latest release are:

Fix Elden Ring getting stuck on a white screen on the first launch.

Support automatically bringing up the on-screen keyboard on Steam Deck in the Final Fantasy XIV launcher.

Fix Final Fantasy XIV launcher exiting silently when there’s not enough space to download the update.

Fix Chrono Trigger, Adventure Pals crashing during cutscenes.

Fix The Ball displaying an error message on the first launch.

Fix video playback in POSTAL: Brain Damaged, Lost Ember.

Fix Hardspace: Shipbreaker failing to connect to online services.

Fix Azur Lane: Crosswave hanging on a black screen for some users.

Fix Dokyusei Bangin’ Summer showing only flickering black window on the desktop.

Fix Bloons TD 6 crashing on touch input.

Fix Sid Meier’s Civilization IV crashing on world creation.

Fix Assassin’s Creed Origins hanging during gameplay after a recent game update.

Fix Call of Duty: Black Ops II – Zombies and Call of Duty: Black Ops II – Multiplayer crashing after connecting online.

Fix graphical glitches in Cossacks 3 on desktop.

Fix garbled audio in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Fix Elite Dangerous and other launchers not working properly when cloned displays are present.