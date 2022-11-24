Valve has announced the release of Proton 7.0-5, bringing minor improvements and bug fixes for some games that are already supported.

Proton 7.0-5 also brings support for 14 new games, including Rift, Indiana Jones and the Emperor Tomb, and Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition.

With this release, the company introduces the Proton Next flavor which the major updates will be tested on.

Valve‘s efforts to improve the gaming experience on Linux continue. The company was already looking for ways to make Linux a viable option for gaming. Now, with the release of a Linux-based handheld gaming machine named Steam Deck, the company further increased its efforts, and already providing a very smooth gaming experience through its compatibility layer, Proton.

Support for 14 games

The Proton compatibility layer, based on Wine, has received a new update, reaching version 7.0-5. This version comes approximately 3 months after the release of Proton 7.0-4 and brings some bug fixes for already-supported games as well as delivering support for additional games. With Proton 7.0-5, the following games are now supported:

Rift

Unravel 2

Airborne Kingdom

Nancy Drew: Legend of the Crystal Skull

Re-Volt

Aspire: Ina’s Tale

Battle Realms: Zen Edition

Deathsmiles II

Primal Carnage: Extinction

Pico Park Classic Edition

Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind

Darkstar One

Indiana Jones and the Emperor Tomb

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

The new update implements network video support for VRChat and updates the DXVK package to v1.10.3-28-ge3daa699. This version also marks the addition of, Proton Next, the new Proton flavor. Proton Next will be the new testing ground for major stable updates for Proton.