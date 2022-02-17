Proton, the tool for playing Windows or Steam games on Linux has received a major update. Proton 7.0 brings some entries into the supported games catalog, some new features, and bug fixes. The new games include some great titles such as Forza Horizon 5 and Monster Hunter Rise.

EasyAntiCheat is ready

The new version of the Proton tool is based on Wine 7.0 and DXVK 1.94, and it upgrades vkd3d-proton as well as wine-mono versions. It also supports EasyAntiCheat if the game has enabled a Linux module. This means the games that rely on EasyAntiCheat software will now be able to run in Linux, including one of the most popular games in recent weeks, Lost Ark.

The H264 videos will be decoded locally, Steam Input controller will work better for the games that run on the Origin client. In addition to all of these, there are several performance improvements under the hood as well. The rest of the patch notes include various game-specific fixes such as Sea of Thieves/voice chat or Doom Eternal / multiplayer fixes. The playable games list is updated with the addition of the following games:

Anno 1404

Call of Juarez

DCS World Steam Edition

Disgaea 4 Complete+

Dungeon Fighter Online

Epic Roller Coasters XR

Eternal Return

Forza Horizon 5

Gravity Sketch VR

Monster Hunter Rise

NecroVisioN

Nights of Azure

Oceanhorn: Monster of the Uncharted Seas

Order of War

Persona 4 Golden

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Rocksmith 2014 Edition

SCP: Secret Laboratory

Wargroove

Wartales

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Users should apply the Proton update to be able to utilize the new features and play the new games. You can update Proton via Steam client’s standard updating tool.

