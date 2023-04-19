A new version of Valve’s Proton compatibility tool for playing Windows games on Linux is now available.

The most recent update additionally specifies that a GPU that supports Vulkan 1.3 is necessary for Proton 8.0 to function properly on a user’s computer.

Valve has released a new version of Proton, which is a compatibility tool for running Windows games on Linux. Proton 8.0 offers even more games to play on Linux and includes several bug fixes to enhance the overall experience. The release of Proton 8.0 is excellent news for Linux gamers, who have been waiting for more games to be playable on the operating system.

What’s new?

Proton 8.0 arrives with a lot of bug fixes, updates, and compatibility fixes. For example, wine has now been updated to 8.0. The new update also states that Proton 8.0 requires a GPU that supports Vulkan 1.3.

Here are some of the fixes and the games that are now playable.

Fixed 2K launcher failure caused by launcher update.

Improved sleep/resume functionality on Steam Deck for Tiny Tina’s Wonderland.

Improved multi-touch support.

Fixed native scrollbar being always visible in Final Fantasy XIV Online launcher.

Fixed A Plague Tale: Innocence and A Plague Tale: Requiem showing on-screen keyboard when starting the game on the Steam Deck.

Fixed rendering issues during cutscenes in Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell.

Fixed Football manager 2023 crashing when trying to return from a player profile.

Fixed Life is Strange Remastered crashing at the end of chapter 2.

Fixed Alt+Tab not working on Gnome 43.

Fixed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt launcher flickering on Wayland.

Fixed Story Mode not working in Dead or Alive 6.

Enabled nvapi for many games

Updated vkd3d-proton to v2.8-84-g08909d98.

Updated wine-mono to 7.4.1.

Now playable:

Forspoken

Samurai Maiden

Dead Space (2023)

Creativerse

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Atelier Meruru

Atelier Lydie & Suelle ~The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings~

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX

Blue Reflection

Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV

ToGather: Island

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition

Exceed – Gun Bullet Children

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Chex Quest HD

To see the entire list of changes and now-compatible games, click here.

If you would like to know more about how to get your Linux device ready for gaming using Proton, click here.