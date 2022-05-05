The Linux distribution for creating virtual machines that can be reached by local computers, Proxmox, has received a new update. Proxmox 7.2 is based on Debian 11.3 operating system, however, utilizes the Linux kernel 5.15.30 instead of 5.10.

The new version arrives 6 months after

The new update arrives approximately 6 months after the release of Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.1. The new version brings some minor changes such as improved backup/restore dialog and support for the VirGL display driver. You can see the most important changes in the patch notes below:

Debian 11.3 (Bullseye), but using a newer Linux kernel 5.15.30

QEMU 6.2.0, LXC 4.0.12, and ZFS 2.1.4

Ceph Pacific 16.2.7 and continued support for Ceph Octopus 15.2.16 (until mid-2022)

Support for the accelerated virtio-gl (VirGL) display driver;

Notes templates for backup/restore

VMID range in clusters: configuration of the desired range of VMIDs with upper and the lower boundaries is possible

Pass the keyring secret to external Ceph clusters via GUI

Enhanced backup restore dialog – override basic settings

Proxmox is pretty useful for creating multiple virtual machines on a target system and controlling them via a local computer by a browser-based interface. You can follow the link below to download Proxmox 7.2 Virtual Environment:

Click here to install Proxmox 7.2 ISO