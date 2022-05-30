While PulseAudio is losing its popularity to PipeWire in recent months, the developers have pushed a new version. Recently, Ubuntu, one of the most popular Linux distributions has started its transition to PipeWire with its daily builds for the upcoming 22.10 release. Despite the transition, PulseAudio 16.0 came with many features, enhancements, and bug fixes.

Bug fixes for specific audio devices

PulseAudio 16.0 makes it possible to compress the audio that is sent with the RTP module with the Opus codec. It delivers stereo output support EPOS/Sennheiser GS670 USB/wireless headset and SteelSeries GameDAC devices as well as the support for Native Instruments Komplete Audio 6 MK profiles.

The tunnel sink and source can now have custom latency which can be configured with latency_msec module argument and tunnel sink modules can reconnect to remote servers as well. Additionally, tunnel and combine-sink latency reporting accuracy is improved. PulseAudio 16.0 deliver the “low battery” warning for Bluetooth devices to other software.

PulseAudio 16.0 has many more changes that also concern the packagers and application developers. You can simply follow the link below to read all changes:

Click here to read the full changelog for PulseAudio 16.0