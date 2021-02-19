The Q4OS team announced that Q4OS 3.14 Centaurus stable has been released. The latest 3.14 series include Debian Buster 10.8 update, updated Debian stable kernel, and important security and bug fixes. Current users will be able to upgrade to the latest version with a regular update to get all the new features. Also, you can download installation media images from the downloads section on the Q4OS website.

Debian Buster 10.8

The 3.14 Centaurus update also offers specific improvements, including Virtualbox guest additions automatic installation guide, a convenient script for setting the default web browser for Plamsa as well as Trinity desktop, and a cumulative upgrade covering all the changes from the previous stable Q4OS 3 Centaurus release.

Q4OS is a desktop-oriented OS based on Debian Linux, which provides various dedicated utilities and specific optimizations, combined with a focus on getting a productive system easily. It aims to provide a long-term supported system receiving security updates, which is guaranteed by its Debian base. Native Q4OS also offers various features, such as Desktop profiler and Software center, installers for third party applications, support for x86/32bit, and ARM architecture.

