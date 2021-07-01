<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Q4OS is a desktop-oriented operating system based on Debian Linux, offering a classic-style user interface (Trinity) and simple accessories. The Q4OS launched an update to Q4OS 3 Centaurus LTS. The new Q4OS 3.15 Series gets the recent Debian Buster 10.10 update, updated Debian stable kernel, and important security and bug fixes.

Debian Buster 10.10 update

This update comes with a few Q4OS specific improvements, fixes, and a cumulative upgrade covering all the changes from the previous stable Q4OS 3 Centaurus release.

The Q4OS distribution is available in two editions, featuring the KDE Plasma and Trinity desktop environments. It is recommended to perform a regular update to get all the new features for the current users.

Download Q4OS 3.15 installation media images

