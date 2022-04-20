The QEMU team announced the release of the latest version, QEMU 7.0.0, of their popular open-source machine emulator and virtualizer. The latest version supports logging guest events with the ACPI ERST interface. It also comes with enhanced security label support for the virtiofs for virtual machines. QEMU 7.0 also supports non-qcow2 images and Intel AMX on the x86 platform.

New features

QEMU 7.0.0, which contains more than 2,500 commits from 225 authors, is currently available for download from the official website. Highlights of the new release are:

ACPI: support for logging guest events via ACPI ERST interface

virtiofs: improved security label support

block: improved flexibility for fleecing backups, including support for non-qcow2 images

ARM: ‘virt’ board support for virtio-mem-pci, specifying guest CPU topology, and enabling PAuth when using KVM/hvf

ARM: ‘xlnx-versal-virt’ board support for PMC SLCR and emulating the OSPI flash memory controller

ARM: ‘xlnx-zynqmp’ now models the CRF and APU control

HPPA: support for up to 16 vCPUs, improved graphics driver for HP-UX VDE/CDE environments, setting SCSI boot order, and a number of other new features

OpenRISC: ‘sim’ board support for up to 4 cores, loading an external initrd image, and automatically generating a device tree for the boot kernel

PowerPC: ‘pseries’ emulation support for running guests as a nested KVM hypervisor, and new support for spapr-nvdimm device

PowerPC: ‘powernv’ emulation improvements for XIVE and PHB 3/4, and new support for XIVE2 and PHB5

RISC-V: support for KVM

RISC-V: support for ratified 1.0 Vector extension, as well as Zve64f, Zve32f, Zfhmin, Zfh, zfinx, zdinx, and zhinx{min} extensions.

RISC-V: ‘spike’ machine support for OpenSBI binary loading

RISC-V: ‘virt’ machine support for 32 cores, and AIA support.

s390x: support for “Miscellaneous-Instruction-Extensions Facility 3” (a z15 extension)

x86: Support for Intel AMX