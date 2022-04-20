The QEMU team announced the release of the latest version, QEMU 7.0.0, of their popular open-source machine emulator and virtualizer. The latest version supports logging guest events with the ACPI ERST interface. It also comes with enhanced security label support for the virtiofs for virtual machines. QEMU 7.0 also supports non-qcow2 images and Intel AMX on the x86 platform.
New features
QEMU 7.0.0, which contains more than 2,500 commits from 225 authors, is currently available for download from the official website. Highlights of the new release are:
- ACPI: support for logging guest events via ACPI ERST interface
- virtiofs: improved security label support
- block: improved flexibility for fleecing backups, including support for non-qcow2 images
- ARM: ‘virt’ board support for virtio-mem-pci, specifying guest CPU topology, and enabling PAuth when using KVM/hvf
- ARM: ‘xlnx-versal-virt’ board support for PMC SLCR and emulating the OSPI flash memory controller
- ARM: ‘xlnx-zynqmp’ now models the CRF and APU control
- HPPA: support for up to 16 vCPUs, improved graphics driver for HP-UX VDE/CDE environments, setting SCSI boot order, and a number of other new features
- OpenRISC: ‘sim’ board support for up to 4 cores, loading an external initrd image, and automatically generating a device tree for the boot kernel
- PowerPC: ‘pseries’ emulation support for running guests as a nested KVM hypervisor, and new support for spapr-nvdimm device
- PowerPC: ‘powernv’ emulation improvements for XIVE and PHB 3/4, and new support for XIVE2 and PHB5
- RISC-V: support for KVM
- RISC-V: support for ratified 1.0 Vector extension, as well as Zve64f, Zve32f, Zfhmin, Zfh, zfinx, zdinx, and zhinx{min} extensions.
- RISC-V: ‘spike’ machine support for OpenSBI binary loading
- RISC-V: ‘virt’ machine support for 32 cores, and AIA support.
- s390x: support for “Miscellaneous-Instruction-Extensions Facility 3” (a z15 extension)
- x86: Support for Intel AMX