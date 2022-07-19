Qubes OS 4.1.1 comes with Fedora 36 template and Linux Kernel 5.15.

The update comes with few changes over Qubes OS 4.1.0; it mainly updates the packages.

The Qubes team announced the general availability of the stable release of Qubes OS 4.1.1. The latest version comes with security patches, bug fixes, and upstream template OS upgrades. The previous stable release, Qubes OS 4.1.0 was released in February. Qubes OS 4.1.1 is now available for download on the official download page.

What’s new?

Users who are already using Qubes OS 4.1.0 or Qubes OS 4.1.1-rc1 can update normally, which includes upgrading EOL templates they have to make their systems essentially equivalent to this stable Qubes OS 4.1.1 release. The latest release comes with various updates over the initial 4.1.0 release, such as:

With the announcement of Qubes OS 4.1.1, the team also reminded that Qubes 4.0 is reaching end-of-life on the 4th of August. Thus the team urged users, who have been waiting for an opportunity to upgrade to Qubes 4.1 via the clean reinstallation method, to use the Qubes 4.1.1 release to do so. This is the last Qubes 4.1 patch release before Qubes 4.0 reaches end-of-life.