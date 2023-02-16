Canonical announced the general availability of real-time Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, providing a deterministic response to an external event, aiming to minimize the response time.

Real-time Ubuntu brings end-to-end security and reliability to the time-bound workloads of modern enterprises.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS integrates the out-of-tree PREEMPT_RT patches for x86 and Arm architectures to reduce kernel latencies.

Canonical announced that real-time Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is now generally available. It was initially announced in April of 2022 when it was launched in beta. Canonical describes the new solution as a deterministic response to an external event, aiming to minimize the response time guarantee within a specified deadline. The new real-time kernel is designed for stringent low-latency requirements.

Reducing the kernel latencies

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, based on Linux kernel 5.15, integrates the out-of-tree PREEMPT_RT patches for x86 and Arm architectures. These patchsets are capable of reducing the kernel latencies, which is required by the most exacting workloads. Thus it helps ensure the execution of tasks in a time-predictable manner. Ubuntu with PREEMPT_RT offers a more preemptive kernel than mainline Linux.

With the release, Canonical is expanding the limits in the software world by releasing a new wave of creativity and innovation, by also collaborating with an ecosystem of partners. With its performance, ultra-low latency, and security features, real-time Ubuntu is an ideal solution for telco infrastructure, industry 4.0 use cases, and software-defined vehicles.

The real-time kernel is available across Ubuntu OS variants. Two deployment options for real-time Ubuntu can be seen below:

Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS with the real-time kernel is available via Ubuntu Pro. The company provides a free tier for personal and small-scale commercial use. Product longevity is also ensured with enterprise-grade software support and long-term maintenance for the real-time kernel.

Enterprise customers can prefer Ubuntu Core 22, a fully containerized Ubuntu variant optimized for edge devices, with the real-time kernel with an App Store. Ubuntu Core with the real-time kernel will also be maintained by Canonical long-term. Manufacturers will be able to receive a decade of software updates.

Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical said,

« The real-time Ubuntu kernel delivers industrial-grade performance and resilience for software-defined manufacturing, monitoring, and operational tech. Ubuntu is now the world’s best silicon-optimized AIOT platform on Nvidia, Intel, MediaTek, and AMD-Xilinx silicon. »