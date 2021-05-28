Enterprise open source solutions provider, Red Hat announced the availability of Red Hat Universal Base Image on Docker Hub as “Verified Publisher” images. Red Hat Universal Base Images are Open Container Initiative-compliant, freely redistributable, container base operating system images. They also provide a more solid foundation for cloud-native and modern applications built-in containers.

4 different variations

UBI could only be obtained from the Red Hat container catalog. With this availability is extended to Docker Hub. It allows developers to access and use the only container image built from the Linux platform, with lifecycle support from Red Hat. UBI is available in a variety of configurations and sizes, including:

Standard , which provides the necessary runtimes and YUM repositories to build, deploy and share UBI-based containers.

Minimal , a UBI image that provides only the bare essentials needed for a lightweight Red Hat Enterprise Linux-based image.

Multi-service , designed for container images that are intended to run multiple application services by also including systemd.

Micro , newly announced with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 that delivers the smallest UBl footprint for edge computing and other remote applications

Stefanie Chirassenior, Vice President and General Manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Business Unit, Red Hat, said,

“Red Hat Universal Base Image provides consumable and redistributable content to the next wave of modern applications and by making it available on Docker Hub, the world’s largest repositories for Linux containers, we’re extending our reach to meet an even broader set of developers and application leaders.”

