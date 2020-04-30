Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2 series second update has been released. According to the announcement, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 is the latest version delivered according to the twice-yearly release cadence. RHEL 8.2 comes with many improvements. With this update, user experience is enhanced.
What is new?
RHEL 8.2 simplifies monitoring with Red Hat Insights by enabling activation during installation. In-place upgrade tooling simplifies upgrades from RHEL 7.8 to RHEL 8.2. The new version reduces the time and risk of in-place upgrades with identification and remediation guidance to resolve potential problems. RHEL 8.2 also has expanded developer support. New language and software choices through application streams including GCC Toolset 9.1, Python 3.8, Maven 3.6, and Container Tools 2.0. enable innovation.
Highlights:
- Enhanced user experience:
- Streamlines subscription registration by making it a step in the
installation process
- Simplifies monitoring with Red Hat Insights by enabling
activation during installation
- Improved lifecycle management:
- Simplifies upgrades from RHEL 7.8 to RHEL 8.2 with in-place upgrade tooling
- Reduces the time and risk of in-place upgrades with identification
and remediation guidance to resolve potential problems
- Enhanced monitoring and performance:
- Improves isolation and resource governance for container runtime
processes with cgroup v2
- Improves performance with architecture-specific tuning for x86
Intel and AMD, ARM and Power platforms using tuned profiles
- Monitors throughput of Microsoft SQL Server databases on RHEL in
Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) 5.0.2
- Enhanced Security and Compliance
- Improves security for containerized workloads with customized
SELinux policies using the new container tool Udica
- Meets specific organizational needs with the ability to create
custom System-wide Cryptographic Policies enabling users to specify
their own permitted ciphers
- Extends security and compliance with new OpenSCAP profiles – DISA
STIG (draft) and Australian Cyber Security Center (ACSC) Essential
Eight
- Expanded Developer support
- Enables innovation with new language and software choices through
application streams including GCC Toolset 9.1, Python 3.8, Maven 3.6
and Container Tools 2.0.
- Provides the latest development environments including OpenJDK
and .Net 3.1 in the Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI), available in
the Red Hat Container Catalog[3] along with RHEL 8.2 base images
