Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2. The latest version is built for the interconnected nature of the hybrid cloud era, is designed to offer these capabilities and more, extending beyond the reliability, stability, and production-readiness for which the platform is known. The latest additions to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 platform help organizations recognize more value from existing Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscriptions with:

New intelligent management and monitoring capabilities via updates to Red Hat Insights

Enhanced container tools

A smoother user experience for Linux experts and newcomers alike

Smarter monitoring

Red Hat Enterprise Linux can help intelligently detect, diagnose and address potential issues before they impact production, driven by advancements in Red Hat Insights. Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscriptions for versions 6.4 and higher include, Red Hat’s proactive operations and security risk management offering, Red Hat Insights. The latest version includes:

Improved visibility into IT security, compliance postures and operational efficiencies helping to eliminate manual methods and improve productivity in managing large and complex environments while enhancing security and compliance across these deployments.

New Policies and Patch services to help organizations define and monitor important internal policies and determine which Red Hat product advisories apply to Red Hat Enterprise Linux instances as well as guidance for remediation.

Drift service to help IT teams compare systems to baselines, providing a benchmark to guide strategies for reducing complexity and expediting troubleshooting.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 includes additional monitoring and performance updated:

Improved resource management with Control Groups (cgroup) v2 , which is designed to help limit memory usage through reserving memory and setting usage floors/limits. This helps prevent specific processes from overconsuming memory and causing system failures or slowdowns.

Better capabilities for optimizing performance-sensitive workloads through NUMA and sub-NUMA service policies.

Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) 5.0.2 which adds new collection agents for Microsoft SQL Server 2019 to help collect and analyze a wide array of SQL Server-related metrics, providing a clearer picture for database and operating system tuning.

Red Hat subscription watch, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) tool that enables customers to more easily view and manage Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform subscriptions across hybrid cloud infrastructure.