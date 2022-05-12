Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6. Red Hat Enterprise Linux is a stable foundation for supporting hybrid cloud innovation. It enables deploying applications and critical workloads across physical, virtual, private, and public cloud and edge deployments.

RHEL 8.6

The latest release focuses on offering a simplified experience for access and application development. Support for the following AppStreams is now available:

Added Perl 5.32 to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 AppStream

Added PHP 8.0 to Red Hat Enterprise Linux8 AppStream

Updated to LLVM Toolset in Red Hat Enterprise Linux8 AppStream

Updated to Rust Toolset in Red Hat Enterprise Linux8 AppStream

Updated to Go Toolset in Red Hat Enterprise Linux8 AppStream

RHEL 8.6 also comes with various new features and enhancements, some of which are responses from the customers and partners. One of the most significant benefits of the latest release it now helps organizations to create a platform with stability and trust, which is important for a strong security posture. Some of these capabilities are:

Web console support for Smart Card Authentication with Sudo and SSH to use smart card authentication credentials when performing administrative functions and accessing remote hosts through the RHEL web console.

Support for SAP HANA in production with Red Hat and SAP, a jointly-tested RHEL configuration with SELinux enabled.

Enhanced security features designed for SAP solutions, helping organizations to adhere to higher security standards while still providing optimal database performance.

The latest release also makes it easier to minimize, standardize deployment, and simplify the administration.

Stratis Storage support in the web console to provide users with the ability to use the Red Hat Enterprise Linux web console to create, configure and manage Stratis Storage pools and filesystems.

Passthrough host devices to virtual machines using the web console, enabling users to pass through host PCI USB devices to virtual machines using the web console. This functionality allows these devices on the host system to be available within a virtual machine.

High Availability Cluster System Role for automated tooling to create more consistent and stable Red Hat Enterprise Linux HA cluster solutions. Organizations can now more easily create a HA cluster utilizing prescriptive use case scenarios, configurations, and topology recommendations.

System Role for web console to automate the installation and configuration of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux web console, including specifying which web console packages should be installed, starting and enabling the web console, and optionally configuring settings such as the idle timeout.

Firewall System Role provides organizations with the ability to automate the management of their firewall configuration.