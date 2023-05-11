The Red Hat team has officially declared that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 is now widely accessible and ready to download.

Red Hat is now offering two new lifecycle management options called Enhanced Extended Update Support and Extended Lifecycle Support.

Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2. Red Hat Enterprise Linux is an enterprise Linux platform that is certified on hundreds of clouds and with thousands of hardware and software vendors. Red Hat reports that the new releases simplify and streamline complex Linux platform tasks across hybrid cloud environments, improving efficiency in critical infrastructure areas and helping IT teams overcome staffing and skill shortages.

Enhanced system roles

The capabilities of system roles, which automate routine administrative operations, have been enhanced in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, making it simpler to manage common Linux roles.

The Red Hat Enterprise Linux system role for Podman, which enables administrators to automate configurations for building, maintaining, and running containers on Linux platforms, has been added to the most recent releases, extending these roles.

Podman now has new functionality implemented as part of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, which will assist IT businesses in managing containers at scale. Container creation events may now be tracked in Podman, making it easier to keep track of system activities for auditing purposes.

Updates to the system roles for Microsoft SQL Server and Microsoft Active Directory also include support for SQL Server 2022, Always-On availability group support, and authentication automation.

Installer and image creation changes

RHEL 9.2 image builder on-prem has now an improved way to create blueprints and images in the web console. Additionally, it is now possible to create customized files and directories in the /etc directory. Finally, RHEL for Edge Simplified Installer image is now available in the web console.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux adds support for 64 KB page sizes on the ARM architecture, giving customers with memory-intensive workloads even more hardware options.

Red Hat now offers two new lifecycle management options; Enhanced Extended Update Support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 and later and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extended Lifecycle Support, 10-year end-of-service continuity support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9.

Users can read the entire changelog here.

Download Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2

Customers with existing Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscriptions can download Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 now via the Red Hat Customer Portal.

