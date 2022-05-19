Red Hat has announced the release of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 operating system. The widely popular enterprise-focused Linux distribution brings new features in addition to the enhancements all over the operating system. It also delivers a new feature that enables users to build both RHEL 9 and RHEL 8 images via a single build node.

SSH-1 is disabled by default

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 comes with Linux kernel 5.14 and it enhances Web Console metrics for detecting the threats that affect systems’ performance. The new release also avoids utilizing SHA-1 in many cases and the applications are updated to avoid using it as well, especially in security-relevant use cases. RHEL 9 includes OpenSSL 3.0.1 and OpenSSH 8.7p1, while improving SELinux performance. SHA-1 signatures are restricted in the default crypto policy; admins can activate it when needed by using the command below:

# update-crypto-policies --set DEFAULT:SHA1

The new release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux also enables Smart Card Authentication via Web Console as well as adding new security profiles. The WireGuard VPN technology is also available as an unsupported technology preview. RHEL 9 delivers the following programming language, web and database server versions:

Node.js 16

Perl 5.32

PHP 8.0

Python 3.9

Ruby 3.0

Git 2.31

Subversion 1.14

Apache HTTP Server 2.4.51

nginx 1.20

Varnish Cache 6.6

Squid 5.2

MariaDB 10.5

MySQL 8.0

PostgreSQL 13

Redis 6.2

On the compilers and development tools side, RHEL 9 delivers the following versions:

GCC 11.2.1

glibc 2.34

binutils 2.35.2

GDB 10.2

Valgrind 3.18.1

SystemTap 4.6

Dyninst 11.0.0

elfutils 0.186

PCP 5.3.5

Grafana 7.5.11

LLVM Toolset 13.0.1

Rust Toolset 1.58.1

Go Toolset 1.17.7

Red Hat Enterprise Linux also brings Maven 3.6 and Ant 1.10 Java tools. Matthew Hicks, executive vice president, products and technologies of Red Hat said:

« From vast public clouds and tiny edge devices to simple containerized applications and complex artificial intelligence workloads, modern IT starts with Linux. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 extends wherever needed across the open hybrid cloud and beyond, pairing the trusted backbone of enterprise Linux with the innovative catalysts of open source communities. Linux is positioned at the epicenter of rapid technological evolution and that Linux is Red Hat Enterprise Linux »

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 supports x86_64, ARM64, ppc64le, and s390x architectures and it is ready to download for Red Hat customers. The customers can follow the Customer Portal to download the RHEL 9 images which will be supported for 10 years:

