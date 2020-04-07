Red Hat announced Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.8 that comes with new features and major enhancements.

According to the announcement, during this maintenance phase, customers should begin to plan their upgrade strategy. The Red Hat subscription allows users to deploy the release that suits their business needs.

New tools and updates

As a part of general updates, smart-card sharing in virtual machines (VMs) that use a Windows guest OS and ActivClient drivers enables smart-card authentication for user logins using emulated or shared smart cards on these VMs.

Red Hat stated on the release announcement:

“To facilitate moving to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, Red Hat offers tools, including in-place upgrades, which streamline and simplify the migration. When the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 is announced, there will be an upgrade path from 7.8.”

At the security side, SCAP Security Guide provides OSPP 4.2.1 and NCP profiles. In addition to this, it provides the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) Essential Eight compliance profile and a corresponding Kickstart file. SCAP Security Guide that rebased to version 0.1.46 enables the users to scan RHEL 8 systems and containers from a RHEL 7 environment.

To get informed more about Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.8, you can visit Red Hat’s website.