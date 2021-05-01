Red Hat announced that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 will be available in the coming weeks, which refines the platform’s role as a lightweight, production-grade operating system for edge deployments. The new release is adding new Linux container, deployment, and management capabilities scaled for the needs of edge computing.

Red Hat Edge

Red Hat’s full breadth of open technologies build out an edge-ready technology stack, encompassing Red Hat Enterprise Linux as well as:

Red Hat OpenShift which includes support for 3-node clusters and remote worker nodes, making it possible to deploy the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform in space- or resource-constrained locations.

Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes which delivers powerful, flexible Kubernetes management capabilities across the open hybrid cloud and extends centralized IT control from the data center to the furthest network edge.

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to help automate the workflows of maintaining software stacks on edge devices.

Red Hat Integration to connect applications and data across edge deployments and the open hybrid cloud.

Red Hat Data Services to store, analyze and distribute data across edge and data centers.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 adds new and enhanced capabilities to more broadly help organizations build, deploy and maintain hybrid cloud strategies, from the data center to the cloud. Additional key features include:

Greater flexibility for cloud-based applications with a more holistic view of subscription deployment and reporting through Red Hat Insights Subscriptions as well as expanded support for Red Hat Cloud Access.

More simplified and automated system configuration and management through the Tracer utility and Red Hat Enterprise Linux Web Console updates, providing intelligent guidance around system patching and updates to help identify downtime due to service restarts or system reboots.

Extended security capabilities designed to help address the needs of IT organizations at hybrid cloud-scale, with a Red Hat Enterprise Linux System Role for Crypto Policies and Network-Bound Disk Encryption (NBDE) delivered as a container across distributed environments.

Stefanie Chiras, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Business Unit, Red Hat, said,

“The disparate nature of these footprints means that consistency is critical to success – Red Hat Enterprise Linux, as the backbone for the Red Hat Edge initiative, provides this consistent, edge-native, and intelligent platform to meet the dynamic demands of the hybrid cloud, from bare-metal servers to the cloud to the edge.”

