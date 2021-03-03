A provider of open-source solutions Red Hat announced the renewal of the Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 (FIPS 140-2) security validation for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1. It has many layered products within Red Hat’s hybrid cloud portfolio that continue to meet the stringent software security criteria for sensitive computing deployment.

The first FIPS certification

This is the first FIPS certification for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 platform, showing Red Hat’s continued commitment to providing a more secure and production-ready set of open hybrid cloud technologies built on the latest generation of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform.

Paul Smith, senior vice president and general manager, Public Sector, North America, Red Hat,

“Today’s validation for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 marks the first FIPS 140-2 certification for the latest generation of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. This continues Red Hat’s strong commitment to delivering a more secure backbone for sensitive computing deployments across the hybrid cloud and both the public and private sectors.”

FIPS 140-2 is a computer security standard that specifies the requirements for cryptographic modules used within a security system to protect sensitive information, driven by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

With this validation for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1, Red Hat Ceph Storage, Red Hat Gluster Storage, Red Hat OpenShift and more layered products on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 retain the FIPS 140-2 certification.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 includes FIPS 140-2 validation for the following modules:

