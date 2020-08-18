Predictions show that edge computing will increase due to the sheer quantity of instances compared to centralized cloud centers. Through this tendency, Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes will build on top of the Kubernetes-based hybrid cloud. This will enable companies to address edge workloads, like the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in industrial manufacturing.

Edge will be powered by data, 5G and Kubernetes

Managing and scaling hybrid cloud and edge computing centers from a single point will be possible with the combination of OpenShift and Cluster Management.

Chris Wright Red Hat’s CTO explained, saying,

“The next generation of hybrid cloud applications isn’t confined to a corporate data center or even a public cloud deployment; instead, these innovations will exist at least in part at the edge of global networks, answering consumer demands and solving business challenges with the power that comes from near-real-time processing and analysis. This future at the edge is powered by data, 5G, Linux containers, and Kubernetes.”

Specifically, Red Hat’s new edge capabilities include:

Three-node cluster support within Red Hat OpenShift 4.5, bringing the full capabilities of enterprise Kubernetes to bear at the network’s edge in a smaller footprint. Combining supervisor and worker nodes, downsized three-node clusters don’t compromise on capabilities, while still providing Kubernetes’ full breadth of features.

Management of thousands of edge sites with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes along with core sites via a single consistent view across the hybrid cloud making highly scaled-out edge architectures as manageable, consistent, compliant and secure as standard datacenter deployments.

Evolving the operating system to meet the demands of the edge with the continued leadership and innovation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), backed by the platform’s long history of running remote workloads.

Redhat has just-released OpenShift 4.5 that comes with additional features. It now supports full-stack VMware vSphere deployments automation. OpenShift now includes production-ready OpenShift Virtualization.