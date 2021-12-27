The Rescuezilla team announced the release of Rescuezilla 2.3. The most notable feature in the new release is basic image verification and a new “rescue” option that force ignoring filesystem errors. However, some of the bugs and feature requests from the previous version is remain unaddressed in the Rescuezilla, including the persistent partition feature, which still requires changes and testing.

What’s new?

The Rescuzilla team also announced their intention to release another feature update before February, in addition to the standard 6-monthly release cycle. Some of the changes in Rescuezilla 2.3 are:

Implemented image verification feature

Adds “Rescue” option to ignore filesystem inconsistencies and bad sectors

Replaces Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute) build with build based on Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish) for best support of new hardware

Added ability to restore and explore images created by “Apart” partclone GUI

Improved image scanning to try to fix report of where some images not scanning except with Browse

Fixed display of LVM shutdown error message

Displayed serial number of drives in response to feedback

Added lxappearance package to make it easy to set the dark theme

Added ability to open file manager as root using right-click

Added user-provided Intel Xorg conf file to hopefully stop screen tearing

Fixed issue preventing restoring of images created by FSArchiver/qtfsarchiver

Switched to “xdg-open” to launch file manager and web browser, rather than hardcoding pcmanfm and Firefox

Download Rescuezilla 2.3

The Rescuezilla 2.3 ISO Image can be downloaded from its official source.

The team also released an alternative Rescuezilla v2.3 ISO image based on the Ubuntu 20.04 long-term support release.

System Requirements

PC (Intel/AMD compatible)

1 GB RAM (2 GB recommended)

USB stick (faster the better, this stick will be completely erased to hold Rescuezilla itself)

External USB hard drive (with enough free space to hold your backup images)

