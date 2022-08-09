The Rescuezilla team announced that the new version, Rescuezilla 2.4 is now generally available for users to download.

is now generally available for users to download. The latest version is based on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish instead of Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri for better hardware support.

instead of Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri for better hardware support. The team s witched Firefox to using the Mozilla Team PPA repository due to a compatibility issue with Rescuezilla’s build scripts.

The Rescuezilla team announced that Rescuezilla 2.4 is now available for users to download. The latest version, 2.4, is based on Ubuntu 22.04, instead of, Ubuntu 21.10. This change leads to better hardware support for new devices. The release also comes with various fixes. You can download the latest version from the project’s official website or take a look at the changelog on its GitHub page.

Enhancements and fixes

In the latest version, the execution of the Clonezilla EFI NVRAM script was fixed to handle reboot on EFI system betters. The team also decided to switch Firefox to using the Mozilla Team PPA repository. The reason behind this decision is that the new snap packaging is incompatible with Rescuezilla’s build scripts. Other notable changes are:

Replaces Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish) build with a build based on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy) for best support of new hardware

Builds latest version of partclone from source code v0.3.20, instead of OS package This fixes “unsupported feature” error for users of compressed BTRFS filesystems (such as Fedora Workstation 33 and newer)

Removed old partclone v0.2.43 used to maximize legacy Redo Backup compatibility (modern partclone still provides good backwards compatibility)

Fixed execution of Clonezilla EFI NVRAM script to better correctly handle reboot on EFI systems

Switched Firefox to using the Mozilla Team PPA repository, because new “snap” packaging is incompatible with Rescuezilla’s build scripts

Added ability to compress images using bzip2 algorithm

Moved post-completion action to in-progress page

Added ability to set custom SSH port