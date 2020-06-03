Red Hat Enterprise released Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.8 which comes with many updates. With this latest release, RHEL 7 is now in maintenance support and will no longer receive newer versions of container tools. According to the announcement, users who need access to the latest versions of Podman, Buildah and Skopeo, should move to RHEL 8 where the container-tools module is updated once a quarter. Rootless containers are now generally available and fully supported in RHEL Server and RHEL Workstation.

In addition to this, this latest release has major updates to container tools: Podman 1.6.4, Buildah 1.11.6 and Skopeo 0.1.41. Another important change is the updated container images.

Some interesting new features:

Initial support for the CNI DNS plugin, which allows containers to resolve the IPs of other containers via DNS name, has been added.

Podman now supports anonymous named volumes, created by specifying only a destination to the -v flag to the podman create and podman run commands.

The podman info command, when run without root, now shows information on UID and GID mappings in the rootless user namespace.

Added podman build –squash-all flag, which squashes all layers (including those of the base image) into one layer.

The podman network create, podman network rm, podman network inspect, and podman network ls commands have been added to manage CNI networks used by Podman.

The podman volume create command can now create and mount volumes with options, allowing volumes backed by NFS, tmpfs, and many other filesystems.

Rootless Podman can experimentally squash all UIDs and GIDs in an image to a single UID and GID (which does not require use of the newuidmap and newgidmap executables) by passing –storage-opt ignore_chown_errors.

Rootless Podman containers with –privileged set will now mount in all host devices that the user can access.

Rootless Podman now supports health checks (#3523).