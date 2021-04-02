Red Hat announced the beta availability of RHEL 8.4. The latest version is designed to deliver enterprise-ready innovation and drive digital transformation from the data center to the edge and beyond. The latest version introduces new capabilities and improves existing features to refine RHEL as a foundation for the open hybrid cloud.

RHEL 8.4 Beta includes:

Simpler, more flexible hybrid cloud adoption with improved subscription portability across cloud and on-premise environments as well as greater visibility into subscription deployments across hybrid cloud estates at scale.

Extended proactive management with new capabilities through Red Hat Insights services, including threat intelligence and security compliance reporting and subscription management, available wherever RHEL 8.4 Beta is deployed.

More powerful data visualization features that can create simpler views of complex system performance data thanks to the RHEL web console, Grafana dashboard, and Red Hat Performance Co-Pilot.

The new version also includes new programming languages and development tools Application Streams, better integration with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, and improvements to Red Hat Performance Co-Pilot, which makes real-time management and visualization easier. You can find the full list of new and enhanced capabilities in RHEL 8.4 Beta in the release notes.

You can read release notes here: 8.4 Release Notes Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8-beta

