Red Hat announced the beta availability of RHEL 8.4. The latest version is designed to deliver enterprise-ready innovation and drive digital transformation from the data center to the edge and beyond. The latest version introduces new capabilities and improves existing features to refine RHEL as a foundation for the open hybrid cloud.
RHEL 8.4 Beta includes:
- Simpler, more flexible hybrid cloud adoption with improved subscription portability across cloud and on-premise environments as well as greater visibility into subscription deployments across hybrid cloud estates at scale.
- Extended proactive management with new capabilities through Red Hat Insights services, including threat intelligence and security compliance reporting and subscription management, available wherever RHEL 8.4 Beta is deployed.
- More powerful data visualization features that can create simpler views of complex system performance data thanks to the RHEL web console, Grafana dashboard, and Red Hat Performance Co-Pilot.
The new version also includes new programming languages and development tools Application Streams, better integration with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, and improvements to Red Hat Performance Co-Pilot, which makes real-time management and visualization easier. You can find the full list of new and enhanced capabilities in RHEL 8.4 Beta in the release notes.
You can read release notes here: 8.4 Release Notes Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8-beta
