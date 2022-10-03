Red Hat announced the beta release of the latest update for the RHEL platform, which will be named 8.7 and 9.1.

With the beta releases, some enhancements of Podman container technology will be available in preview for users to try.

RHEL 9.1 comes with better support for multilevel security, with the capability to classify components by the level of secrecy and privacy required.

American IBM subsidiary software company, Red Hat announced the beta release of the latest update for the RHEL platform with the 8.7 and 9.1 milestones. Both versions are coming with new features and capabilities that aim to help organizations to use Podman containers more effectively, which is also an open-source solution by Red Hat.

Security is top priority

According to the announcement, there aren’t many differences between RHEL 8 and RHEL 9 at a surface level. The company stated that RHEL 8 will be fully supported until May of 2024, receiving new features and after that, it will be in maintenance mode.

RHEL 9.1 introduces a new security capability for remote attestation, allowing admins to validate that a remote system’s boot environment has not been tampered with by confirming that the expected kernel and associated modules are being called instead of a compromised boot image. The new feature is based on the open-source Keylime project. RHEL 9.1 also provides better support for multilevel security, which can classify different components by the level of secrecy and privacy required.

Red Hat is also working on Podman, an open-source container technology. Now, various enhancements for Podman are now available in preview as part of the RHEL updates. Enterprise users can monitor and check Podman containers for health and availability as a part of the RHEL web console. The console also lists CPU and memory utilization for Podman containers, which provides better visibility. Podman is also capable of exporting markup code for importing a container configuration into Kubernetes systems. Red Hat also introduced Sigstore digital signing and authentication for supply chain security into Podman. It enables both signing and verifying applications.