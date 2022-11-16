The Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation today published its charter and bylaws, documenting the organization’s governing structure and rules.

The Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation published its charter and bylaws, which documents its governing structure and rules for hosting open-source projects, including Rocky Linux. The newly announced charter and bylaws describe the organization’s vision to create and nurture a community of individuals and organizations that are committed to ensuring the longevity, stewardship, and innovation of enterprise-grade open-source software that is always available for free.

RESF and Rocky Linux contributors

The initial charter member group of 30 RESF and Rocky Linux contributors voted on the new RESF charter and bylaws, which are adopted on November 9. Gregory Kurtzer, who filed the original paperwork to establish the RESF as a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation, ratified the voting and legally has turned over the control of the RESF to the structure defined within those documents.

The structure is designed to ensure community control while specifically enabling enterprise use-cases and the participation of vendors and other commercial entities. The organization’s charter and bylaws encourage corporate involvement and aim to support the needs of commercial organizations, professional IT teams, and the community at large. The RESF bylaws require, among other things, that:

All board seats are voted by peers based only on merit. No board seats are ever purchased or bought, and no single company can represent more than one-third of any voting board.

Becoming a member to a project or project team is simply a matter of being active in that project and applying. All members are absolutely equal and everybody is welcome, from developers to non-engineering roles.

Sustainability is ensured through a combination of community management balanced with sponsor and partner enablement with a commitment to “return the wealth” back into the open source community translating to further development and contributions for the projects.

Every project gets a voice within the foundation and is governed by checks and balances. Every project will have a project board, and each project board will have a seat on the foundation board.

Each Tier 1 Principal Sponsor is granted a single advisory seat. The advisory committees do not have the ability to vote on decisions within the RESF or projects; they exist primarily to provide guidance and collaboration.

Gregory Kurtzer, Founder of Rocky Linux said,

« Open source projects should not be subject to corporate control or business agendas. What makes a successful open source project isn’t having a single individual behind it or even having a massive company behind it; what makes it successful is having many individuals and many companies all supporting and managing it collectively, in line with shared interests. That has been our goal with Rocky Linux and the RESF from day one. The RESF charter and bylaws reflect our intent that neither Rocky Linux nor any RESF project will ever be controlled, purchased or otherwise influenced by a single entity or individual. »