Rocky Linux 8.4 (Green Obsidian) has been released as the first stable release. It comes with new modules, such as Python 3.9, SWIG 4.0, Subversion 1.14, Redis 6, PostgreSQL 13, MariaDB 10.5. In addition, there are some significant changes. Rocky Linux is the latest option available to all the disenchanted CentOS users whose preferred distribution was abruptly terminated in December 2020.

Major changes and new modules

On the network side, network API for hosts Nmstate supports Rocky Linux 8.4. The Multi-protocol Label Switching (MPLS) is also available for the latest stable release. Here are the changes on the security side:

IPsec VPN provided by Libreswan now supports TCP encapsulation and security labels for IKEv2.

The scap-security-guide packages have been rebased to version 0.1.54, and OpenSCAP has been rebased to version 1.3.4. These updates provide substantial improvements, including improved memory management,

The fapolicyd framework now provides integrity checking, and the RPM plugin now registers any system update that is handled by either the YUM package manager or the RPM Package Manager.

Rocky Linux 8.4 supports the Error Detection and Correction (EDAC) kernel module set in 8th and 9th generation Intel Core Processors at the Kernel side. GCC Toolset 10, LLVM Toolset 11.0.0, Rust Toolset 1.49.0, and Go Toolset 1.15.7 have been updated.

