The Rocky Linux team announced the general availability of Rocky Linux 8.5 for x86_64 and aarch64 (ARM) architectures. The latest release is announced shortly after RHEL 8.5 was released. Rocky Linux 8.5 can now be downloaded from its official website.

What’s new

Users who want to upgrade from Rocky Linux 8.4 to Rocky Linux 8.5 can use the following command:

$ sudo dnf -y upgrade

Rocky Linux 8.5 also allows migrations from supported from various Enterprise Linux distributions including CentOS Linux and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

New Modules

Ruby 3.0

nginx 1.20

Node.js 16

Updated Components

PHP to version 7.4.19

Squid to version 4.15

Mutt to version 2.0.7

Compilers and Development tools

GCC Toolset 11

LLVM Toolset 12.0.1

Rust Toolset 1.54.0

Go Toolset 1.16.7

OpenJDK updates

Open Java Development Kit 17 (OpenJDK 17) is now available. For more information about the features introduced in this release and changes in the existing functionality, see OpenJDK features.

OpenJDK 11 has been updated to version 11.0.13. For more information about the features introduced in this release and changes in the existing functionality, see Release notes for OpenJDK 11.0.13.

OpenJDK 8 has been updated to version 8.0.312. For more information about the features introduced in this release and changes in the existing functionality, see Release notes for OpenJDK 8.0.312.

Gregory Kurtzer, founder of Rocky Linux said,

«There was an amazing amount of work and collaboration that went into this release. The Rocky Release Engineering team went far and above the call of duty to make 8.5 a reality so quickly. Please send them gratitude, happy thoughts, and lotsa beers at our first available moment!»

