One of the CentOS alternatives alongside AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux has received a new update. Rocky Linux 8.6 has arrived approximately six months after the release of the 8.5 version. This release focuses on the support for newer versions of language runtimes.

Comes with PHP 8.0 and Perl 5.32

Rocky Linux 8.6 brings PHP 8.0 and Perl 5.32 modules for web developers. PHP 8.0 delivers some enhancements and bug fixes, as well as performance improvements in Just-In-Time compilations. Perl 5.32 delivers enhancements and bug fixes as well, and it also brings support for Unicode 13.

One of the most noticeable changes in Rocky Linux 8.6 is the addition of the new system roles. The high availability cluster system role allows for creating and managing secure and stable HA clusters. The enhanced network system role allows the creation of secure connections with robust firewall rules. WebConsole role automates the installation and configuration processes of Rocky Linux web console. The other changes include package updates for modules and tools which can be seen below: