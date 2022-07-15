Rocky Linux 9.0 is built with an in-house developed and open-source Cloud Native build system called Peridot.

Rocky Linux is an open-source Linux distribution developed by Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation. The developers just announced a new release of its Red Hat Enterprise Linux clone, Rocky Linux 9.0. The new release comes with GNOME 40 as the default desktop environment and will be supported until May 31st, 2032.

Release highlights

Rocky Linux was founded more than a year ago and supported by CentOS co-founder, Gregory Kurtzer. Earlier this year, the Linux distro became available on the major public clouds. Now, Rocky Linux 9, a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9 clone, has arrived. It was built with an in-house developed and open-source Cloud Native build system called Peridot. Peridot was used to build Rocky Linux 9 for x86_64, aarch64, s390x, and ppc64le architectures.

We are pleased to announce the stable release of Rocky Linux 9.0! 🥳 More details and download links are available at https://t.co/3HQHo2i5Un pic.twitter.com/Q8xei7DIBL — Rocky Linux (@rocky_linux) July 14, 2022

Rocky Linux 9 offers GNOME 40 as the default desktop environment. The redesigned core apps, settings, and UI intend to make it easier to use Rocky Linux as a desktop operating system. The file system, XFS now supports Direct Access (DAX) operations, permitting direct access to byte-addressable persistent memory and the “eager write” mount option to help reduce latency.

Rocky Linux 9 has many of the latest runtimes and compilers, including GCC 11.2.1, LLVM (13.0.1), Rust (1.58.1), and Go (1.17.1). It has updated versions of developer tools including GCC (11.2.1), glibc (2.34), and binutils (2.35). New features in the GCC compiler help developers better trace code flow with improved debugging options and write optimized code for efficient hardware usage.

Download Rocky Linux 9.0

The new release also contains the languages Python 3.9, Node.js 16, Ruby 3.0.3 , Perl 5.32, and PHP 8.0. All packaging methods, such as Software Collections, Flatpaks, and RPMs, have been incorporated into application streams, making it easier for developers to use their preferred packages.

As per security features, Rocky Linux 9 series has deactivated root user authentication with a password over SSH by default to prevent attackers from gaining access using brute-force password attacks. And OpenSSL 3.0 adds a provider concept, a new versioning scheme, and improved HTTPS. One of the other notable improvements is that the Cockpit web console has an improved performance metrics page that helps identify causes of high CPU, memory, disk, and network resource usage spikes.

Rocky Linux will be supported until May 31st, 2032 and Rocky Linux 8 continues to be supported until May 31st, 2029.

You can download Rocky Linux 9.0 here.