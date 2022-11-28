The developers of Rocky Linux have announced the release of the 9.1 version of the operating system, coming with similar changes to RHEL 9.1.

have announced the release of the 9.1 version of the operating system, coming with similar changes to RHEL 9.1. Rocky Linux 9.1 delivers a new package named Keylime to allow the administrators continuously monitor and verify the integrity of remote machines.

The images are available for x86-64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x systems, and it is now available on the Oracle Cloud Platform as well.

CentOS alternatives are receiving updates for both the 8 and 9 series immediately after the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 and 8.7. AlmaLinux was one of the first ones to deliver the 9.1 version, now Rocky Linux follows approximately one week after.

New package: Keylime

Rocky Linux 9.1 is based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1, thus, comes with a very similar changelog, like AlmaLinux 9.1. One of the most noticeable changes in Rocky Linux 9.1 is the addition of the Keylime package. It is a remote machine attestation tool that utilizes the TPM technology, allowing admins continuously monitor and verify the integrity of remote machines.

Beginning with the 9.1 version, official Rocky Linux images are now available on the Oracle Cloud Platform. It is also offered as container images for x86-64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x systems, and Vagrant images for x86-64 and aarch64 systems. The new version also introduces new module streams that include:

PHP 8.1

Ruby 3.1

Node.js 18

Maven 3.8

The compiler toolsets are updated to the following versions:

GCC Toolset 12

LLVM Toolset 14.0.6

Rust Toolset 1.62

Go Toolset 1.18

Upgrade Rocky Linux 9 to 9.1

The systems that are already utilizing Rocky Linux 9 can be updated through PackageKit or the following Terminal command:

dnf update

Download Rocky Linux 9.1

You can also use the following link to download the latest version of Rocky Linux through its official page:

Click here to download Rocky Linux 9.1