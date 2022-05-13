CIQ, founding sponsor and services partner of Rocky Linux announced a $26 million injection of private funding led by Two Bear Capital. The funding announcement came shortly after Red Hat’s RHEL 9 announcement, which will be generally available in the coming weeks. Rock Linux was created after Red Hat’s CentOS decision to provide complete compatibility with RHEL.

Reducing the gap

After its initial release, Rocky Linux released versions 8.4 and 8.5. Rock Linux reduced the time gap between RHEL’s release date and its own. CentOS project co-founder and CEO and founder of CIQ, Gregory Kurtzer stated that the team built up the infrastructure from scratch, all within the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation, all completely owned, and managed by the community.

Kurtzer stated that CIQ helped mostly with funding. Kurtzer also told that they are building the next generation of customer service by focusing on the people. Michael Goguen, founder and managing partner of Two Bear Capital said,

« We see the enterprise Linux landscape changing, with customers demanding the best technology from the open-source community without sacrificing highly responsive support and enterprise-grade security. »

