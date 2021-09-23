RunSafe Security‘s patented Alkemist technology is now integrated within CIQ‘s platform to offer advanced cybersecurity protection tools for users of Rocky Linux. RunSafe is remotely deployable on Rocky Linux OS, using patented Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) and Moving Target Defense (MTD) techniques for a complete cyber hardening defense transformation.

New technologies to strengthen software protection

Enterprises and organizations using Rocky Linux can defeat cyber-attacks using cyber hardening technologies. RunSafe’s Alkemist prevents bad actors from controlling software and stops existing vulnerabilities from spreading throughout multiple devices.

Joseph Saunders, CEO of RunSafe, said,

“RunSafe’s partnership with CIQ provides Rocky Linux users with elevated vulnerability protection as our Alkemist software was created specifically to safeguard open-source users. It’s the only automated cyber hardening tool that protects open-source, in-house developed code, and third-party binaries while leaving each system functionally identical and logically unique.”

RunSafe’s Alkemist program offers two other technologies to strengthen software protection efforts. Alkemist: Flare is scanning technology misses 50% of vulnerabilities, and runtime app monitoring technology misses deep indicators of lurking threats. The second technology is Alkemist: Repo. It enables users to download prehardened open-source packages where security protections are already applied.

Greg Kurtzer, CEO, and Founder of CIQ, talked about the partnership, saying,

“The Rocky Linux community deserves world-class protection built-in so that developers and operators can focus on new features and avoid service disruption. Our customers will have the ultimate supply-chain protection, as easily as downloading the protected packages and ISOs from our distro. This will change the game for our customers moving forward.”

