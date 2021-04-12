AlmaLinux team announced its first stable version with a spectacular event. Since the event, the team is working on AlmaLinux OS and also bringing the community together. If you’ve followed the event, you already know that there is an online shop, which the AlmaLinux fans can buy special products such as cups, masks, t-shirts, and more…

Call for #WeAreAlmaLinux

Now the team announced the extension of the #wearealmalinux campaign, Call for #WeAreAlmaLinux. The campaign allows you to have one of the 100 limited edition t-shirts with Purple Manul design. Purple Manul is the name of the first AlmaLinux OS Stable release. To get the t-shirt, all you need to do is:

Simply record a video answering the question of why you support AlmaLinux and why are you proud/inspired to be in the AlmaLinux community. Send your video to [email protected] with a comprehensive email subject. If you want us to tag you on AlmaLinux social media channels – share your SM handle as well.

See more Linux News