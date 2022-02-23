Tomáš Matějíček announced the release of Slax 11.2. The lightweight minimalist distribution was once derived from Slackware Linux but not it is Debian GNU/Linux 11 Bullseye based and uses Fluxbox window manager. The latest release runs Linux kernel 5.10.92.

New features

Slax 11.2.0 comes with EFI support for USB booting and a complete update of all packages to the versions available in Debian Bullseye. It also supports full AUFS, allowing users to continue working with additional modules.

In the latest release, users can manage the network connection with connman. Another important change is, Slax now comes with Chromium web browser instead of Chrome, but users who prefer can Chrome can install Google’s popular web browser easily. Slax also includes VLC media player as a shortcut on the desktop but it isn’t installed.

Slax now uses PCManFM as the default file manager. Other tools included in the latest release are GNOME Calculator, SciTE text editor, XArchiver archive manager, LXTask task manager, and XTerm terminal emulator. Users who want to try the new version can download the iso file from its official website.

Changelog:

Added EFI boot support for USB devices

Updated to most recent packages from Debian bullseye

Wicd replaced by connman-gtk

Improved network support for WIFI connections

Using gnome-calculator and scite as default applications (GUI calculator and text editor)

Enabled click by tap support for touchpads

Added xinput package

Removed Google Chrome, but users can still install it by a single click or two