SME Server is a Linux distribution for small and medium enterprises. Koozali Foundation, a non-profit Corporation, provides marketing and legal support for SME Server. Now, The Koozali SME Server development team released SME Server 10 final based on CentOS 7. CentOS 7 will reach the end of life on 30 June 2024.

No support for in-place upgrade

The Koozali SME Server development team recommends users upgrade production servers to this latest release. In addition, in-place upgrades are not supported as they need to backup and restore. According to the announcement:

“Backup to the workstation using removable storages is now fully supported and a huge amount of other under the hood changes.”

USB install and netinstall are also now fully supported. Finally, it is essential to say that the spare handling for RAID arrays is now fully implemented. This means that two or more disks will be created as a Raid1-6 array. You can find different versions and methods to download Koozali SME Server 10.0 here.

Download Koozali SME Server 10.0

