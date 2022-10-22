Currently, compressed files are simply a part of our digital lives. They save us both bandwidth and valuable storage space. However, the most important aspect of compressed files is making it easy to pack and send a folder as a whole, including the subfolder structure. While operating systems mostly provide a basic compression/decompression tool, you might want to replace it with a more advanced or bug-free one.

Developed by KDE

Ark, which is an application that is being developed by KDE, is a simple and stable compression/decompression tool for Linux-based operating systems. It has a very tidy interface that displays the content of the compressed files as well as some details. Ark is also able to generate previews of compressed files. The maximum file sizes for generating previews can be limited by the user to avoid possible performance issues.

Ark allows users to fully customize their keyboard shortcuts as well, which might be pretty useful for advanced users. It currently supports many compressed file formats including .rar, .zip, and .7z alongside ISO images.

Snap

sudo snap install ark