Subscription-based music applications are everywhere; Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and many more. While those services helped music enthusiasts to shrink their archives, thanks to their cloud-based structures, you might face many missing artists, albums, and songs. Checking the artist’s discography is a great way to find specific songs, and it is even better if you have a chance to listen to samples immediately.

Albums, singles, compilations

Discographer is a music application that is focused on browsing discographies of artists. After searching for an artist, Discographer immediately begins searching then to show all of them to the user. The results are listed as the albums at the top, then goes on with singles, compilations, and other. You can see the full content of an album on the right side of Discographer’s interface as you click it.

The song list supports playing 30-second samples of the song through YouTube. You can also fully unlock the application to be able to listen to those songs without any extra effort by purchasing the Discographer Premium version for $9.95. It is a bit annoying to pay for playing songs through YouTube, however, it saves time. And remember, you will not need to pay every month for it, like Spotify.

Snap

sudo snap install discographer