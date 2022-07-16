If your job requires drawing diagrams or you like warning your roomies about how they should act with fancy diagrams, you might end up having difficulties while drawing them with paint or any other image drawing software. However, creating diagrams is so much easier if you have fully focused software for it, like draw.io.

Focused on a single thing: diagrams

draw.io is a cross-platform diagram creation tool that delivers everything you might need when you ask for some diagrams, and the things you don’t even realize having them drastically improves the quality and decreases the time you spend. draw.io has so many tools, shapes, built-in visuals, effects, and styles, you can easily the best-looking diagrams that you visualized in your mind. It also comes with many templates for many different areas which effectively creates a nice starting point with related visuals and styles.

The software just works like any other high-quality productivity tool; being capable of automatically saving the projects and plugin support for extra functionalities. It also supports the dark theme for those who prefer black all around the operating system. Overall, it is a great tool for a very niche task.

Snap

sudo snap install drawio